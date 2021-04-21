It’s a wrap for Nivin Pauly – Asif Ali film 'Mahaveeryar'

The shooting of Mahaveeryar, directed by Abrid Shine, has been completed. Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali are playing the male leads. Kannada actress Shanvi Srivastava is the heroine.

Nivin has posted this note: “And that’s a wrap for Mahaveeryar. What a journey this was amid the challenges faced due to the pandemic… A big thank you to everyone who are part of this film…”