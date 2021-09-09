It’s a wrap for Prithviraj's 'Bro Daddy'

Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has successfully completed the shooting of his second directorial venture, Bro Daddy.
Prithviraj has thanked the movie’s hero Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor for “having so much faith and conviction in me.” He has also thanked his “fantastic cast and the superb crew”.
Bro Daddy has been written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin include the cast.
Prithviraj will join Alphonse Puthren’s Gold next. Mohanlal will join director Jeethu Joseph’s 12th Man, which is currently underway in Idukki.
Prithviraj made his directorial debut with the Mohanlal starrer, Lucifer.