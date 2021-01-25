It's a wrap up for team 'Ayalaan', VFX team to work on 2500 CG shots!

Team Ayalaan has completed the shoot of the film on Sunday in Chennai. In a recent interview, the film's hero Sivakarthikeyan said that Ayalaan has around 2500 CG shots. A large crew is working on the VFX shots of the film and they have promised to deliver the final output by November. If all goes well, Ayalaan will hit the screens for the Christmas weekend.

Produced by 24 AM Studios, KJR Studios is all set to release the film. Ravikumar Rajendran of Indru Netru Naalai fame is directing Ayalaan, the film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bhanupriya, and Isha Koppikar.

AR Rahman is composing the music for this sci-fi biggie and Nirav Shah has cranked the camera. The film's shoot got delayed by more than two years due to the COVID19 pandemic and financial issues of the producer.