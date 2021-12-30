It's all about preparing, waiting for that moment of recognition and making good of it: Ridhi Khakhar

"I didn't get many before, but people started reaching out after 'Lust Stories'. In the end, it is all about preparing yourself, waiting for that moment of recognition and making good use of it," she tells IANS. Originally from Canada, she started her career in 2016 and continues to model for major fashion designers.

Khakhar says that the crucial reason for signing up for 'The Whistleblower' was the fact that the character was not just another pretty face.

"Her character made me delve deep into sibling dynamics, there was so much new to discover. How does each sibling get treated in a family and what kind of a person does that make them for the real world? It is all about getting a character that helps you see the world from a different perspective, which can be very interesting," she says.



In fact, she was not even in the country when she got an audition call, and sent the team a self-test, and got shortlisted.

"It was pretty smooth. I had a discussion with director Manoj Pillai on the phone and then he confirmed me for the role," she recalls.



Talking about her character in the show, Khakhar says, "Prachi definitely has the baby sister syndrome. She's protected and spoilt. People might assume she's manipulative and controlling but she's really naive. In fact, she believes she has controlling powers but outside her families boundaries these powers don't exist. She makes some really dumb decisions and never seems to foresee the consequences involved."



Trained by different acting teachers, including Mukesh Chhabra, she is currently working with Prakash Bhardwaj, who is also Aamir Khan's acting coach.

"I love learning new techniques and understanding the way acting is taught by different people. Formal training is important as it not only imparts technique but also goes a long way in confidence building. However, working on your acting skills is a journey that never ends. It is about the classes, doing your own research and studying other actors in your own time."



Stressing that digital platforms have been instrumental in changing the landscape of cinema in India, the actor feels that there is much space for more content that acknowledges the younger audiences from different regions and cities.

"Not to mention, these platforms have led to great employment opportunities for actors and others in different departments."



Khakhar also wants to work with directors willing to take the road less travelled. She feels that the time is right for cutting-edge stories told in unique styles.

"There are so many tales out there, just waiting to be explored. I would love to be part of the journey that recognises them."



An admirer of cinema from the South, the actor says that she would not like to make language a barrier when it comes to good cinema.

"I'm open to films from any industry, it's all about the character and story for me. I recently watched 'Super Delux' and was absolutely thrilled."



