It's an honour: Kartik Aaryan on 'Dhamaka' being screened at IFFI

Excited about the screening, Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, "Its an honour. #Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI which I always visited as a fanboy. @iffigoa."Helmed by Ram Madhvani, 'Dhamaka' was released on Netflix on November 19. It's Kartik's 10th film, which follows the story of an ambitious ex-news anchor Arjun Pathak, played by Kartik, who is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat.Amruta Subhash, Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan are also a part of 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)