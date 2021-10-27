It's confirmed! 'Dune' to get a sequel

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' is officially getting a sequel.

On Tuesday, Legendary Entertainment announced that they have greenlit the second part of 'Dune', which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic.



As per Variety, Warner Bros. will distribute the film, which will hit theatres on October 20, 2023.

"This is only the beginning...Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey," a post read on Legendary Entertainment's official Twitter handle.

The first part of the sci-fi epic was released on October 22 in the US. It features actors Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. (ANI)

