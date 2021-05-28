It's Kartik Aaryan versus Kate Winslet!

"Kartik Aaryan 1 -- 0 Kate Winslet," wrote Kartik as caption with the image, along with a bicep emoji.

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan's new Instagram post on Friday is all about machismo and trademark humour. He posted a shirtless picture showing off beef and referenced Kate Winslet in the caption.

The pose Kartik strikes for the frame is similar to Winslet's famous painting scene in the 1997 global blockbuster "Titanic", where the actress featured with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kartik will soon be seen in the film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" which also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". It is expected to hit screens in November this year. He will also be seen in the film "Dhamaka", which will release on an OTT platform.

The actor was recently in he news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced "Dostana 2".

