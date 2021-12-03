It's Official: Chiyaan61 is with Pa. Ranjith!

Later in the evening, the film's producer Gnanavel Raja formally announced to the fans that his production house Studio Green will be bankrolling Chiyaan Vikram's 61st film with Pa. Ranjith.

Yesterday morning, Sify.com had reported that Chiyaan Vikram is all set to begin shooting for his next with Madras, Kabali , and Kaala director Pa. Ranjith.

Studio Green had earlier worked with Pa.Ranjith in Madras but this new film is their first collaboration with Chiyaan Vikram.

Reportedly, the makers are in talks with several leading names in the industry to play the pivotal characters.

As they are yet to officially lock the technical crew, the makers have said that they will soon announce the cast and crew.

The yet-untitled film is likely to begin in January, says a source close to the team.