It’s official: 'Kurup' to reach theatres on Nov 12

Kurup , said to be inspired from the life of Sukumara Kurup, will release at the theatres on Nov 12.Srinath Rajendran had directed Dulquer’s launch movie, Second Show.

Produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments, Kurup has camera by Nimish Ravi and music by Sushin Shyam. The cast also includes Indrajith, Sunny Wayne and Shine Tom Chacko.

With Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham almost certain to have an OTT release, the theatres in Kerala is expected to get active with the release of Kurup.