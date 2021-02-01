It’s official: Vakeel Saab arrives on 9th April

Continuing the trend of release date announcements, the makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’ have put an end to the speculations. The legal drama will release on 9th April 2021.

‘Vakeel Saab’ is an official remake of the Bollywood movie ‘Pink’, but director Venu Sriram has reworked the script to make it more accessible to mass audiences. One of the main changes done to the script of ‘Pink’ is incorporating the love tale of Pawan Kalyan. Shruti Haasan has stepped in to play as his Jodi, a role that was not present in the Hindi version.

