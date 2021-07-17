It's raining updates for Suriya fans on his birthday month!

Fans of Suriya are on cloud nine because they have been getting back-to-back updates from the actor's upcoming films in July, his birthday month.

On Friday, Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of Suriya's Vaadi Vasal has unveiled the title look of the film with a bull logo. Directed by Vetrimaaran, GV Prakash is composing the music for the film, Velraj will crank the camera, and Jacky is taking care of the art direction.