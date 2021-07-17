It's raining updates for Suriya fans on his birthday month!

Fans of Suriya are on cloud nine because they have been getting back-to-back updates from the actor's upcoming films in July, his birthday month.
On Friday, Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of Suriya's Vaadi Vasal has unveiled the title look of the film with a bull logo. Directed by Vetrimaaran, GV Prakash is composing the music for the film, Velraj will crank the camera, and Jacky is taking care of the art direction.
Meanwhile, the two songs Alai Alaiyaga and Thooriga from his portions Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru from the anthology Navarasa are also ruling the YouTube charts.
As Sify.com reported earlier, fans of Suriya can also expect the first look launch of his new film with Pandiraj on his birthday (July 23).