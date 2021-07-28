I've always endeavoured to tell a relatable, unapologetic story: Jaydeep Sarkar

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Jaydeep Sarkar feels overwhelmed with the love he received for his short film 'Ishq Mastana', a part of the recently-released anthology 'Feels Like Ishq'.

Talking about the short film and the constant feedback he is receiving for the film, Jaydeep said, "I have always endeavoured to tell stories that feel, real, relatable and unapologetic. I think with 'Ishq Mastana', I pursued my cause of creating quality content head-on and it's gratifying to have earned the love of the audience for it. We are living in insane and uncertain times and such an era calls for a story that's relevant, yet rooted in love."