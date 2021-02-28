'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday (local time) revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss.



According to People Magazine, the 'Philomena' star recently appeared in a London-based charity event where she disclosed her condition, caused by age-related macular degeneration.

The 86-year-old actor also talked about how she used to memorise her scripts ever since she stopped being able to read.

"You find a way of just getting about and getting over the things that you find very difficult. I've had to find another way of learning lines and things, which is having great friends of mine repeat them to me over and over and over again," Dench told.

"So I have to learn through repetition, and I just hope that people won't notice too much if all the lines are completely hopeless!" she added.

The 'Iris' actor also revealed in an interview that she hates being labelled as a 'national treasure' as it reminds her of her age.

"For one thing, it's a terrible label. So dusty, so dreary. For another, it relegates me to being an 86-year-old woman. Whereas in my mind's eye I'm 6ft and willowy and about 39."

People Magazine reported that Dench went on to explain that she feels suffocated by the title.

"Do you know what it's like? It's like they've picked me up and put me inside a little glass-fronted cabinet. Then they've locked the door so I can't get out," she told. (ANI)

