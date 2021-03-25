Jack Garratt, Sarah heading for divorce

London, March 25 (IANS) Singer Jack Garratt has revealed and he and his wife Sarah are bringing their two-year-long marriage to an end.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans that he is "tired" and "anxious" as he is undergoing the proceedings of the divorce.

He wrote in the Instagram story: "I need to reset. I'm tired and anxious all the time. I'm trying to work viciously on new music, trying to get through a divorce without holding onto unhealthy feelings of resentment and betrayal."