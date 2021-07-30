Jack Whitehall suffered injury while exercising with Dwayne Johnson

Whitehall and Johnson exercised together while working on the film, which is based on the Disney ride "Jungle Cruise" and he suffered a nasty injury, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The Rock has his own gym that travels around with him called the Iron Paradise. I was invited in. It's a very sacry space and very few are allowed in. I went on one exercise bike he had in the gym and he was doing the lifty one with a big chain around his neck," Whitehall told the "Private Parts" podcast.

The British actor managed to dislocate his rib while on the bike, as he shared on Instagram at the time.

"I pop on an exercise bike for twenty minutes and end up in Hospital with a dislocated rib. Doctor asked if I was in an unnatural position. Indeed - the TV monitor had the movie 50 First Dates on and I was craning forward to read the subtitles," he had written.

Whitehall added: "X-Ray, two shots, trip to a chiropractor and a sports massage later and it looks like I will survive."

Despite the injury, Whitehall is still trying to copy Johnson's muscles.

"I am trying to cut down on carbs. I have got a personal trainer and I am trying to get in shape," he added.

"Jungle Cruise" also stars Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti and is keenly awaited as it ignites similar emotions like the 1997 hit "Anaconda".

--IANS

dc/in