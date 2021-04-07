Jackie Chan turns 67: Disha Patani wishes 'Kung Fu Yoga' co-star

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a birthday message for martial arts legend Jackie Chan, who turned 67 on Wednesday.

Disha posted a picture posing with Chan, with whom she featured in the 2017 film "Kung Fu Yoga".

"Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings i've ever known @jackiechan love you taguu," Disha wrote alongside the image.