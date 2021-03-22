Jackie Shroff, Aadar Jain-starrer 'Hello Charlie' promises fun ride

"While I have always enjoyed working in a comedy film, doing films in this genre is never an easy task. Credit goes to the director and his brilliant team of technicians, making such a difficult film so effortless. It was really fun working on Hello Charlie along with such a talented cast and crew. It was the perfect balance as Farhan, Ritesh and Pankaj are some of the finest creators in the industry, while it was lovely working with Aadar and Shlokka. The energy they bring on the set is simply simple and remarkable and endearing," Jackie Shroff said.

Aadar Jain added: "I am super thrilled that the trailer is finally out and the audience can see a glimpse of the world of Hello Charlie. I had a great time working with Jackie sir, Farhan sir, Ritesh sir, Pankaj sir, Shlokka and everyone else who was part of the team. We have made this film with all our heart and sincerity and hope that everyone enjoys it."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, "Hello Charlie" will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 9.

