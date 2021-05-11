Jackie Shroff: They are all experimenting with me, I am flowing with the tide

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff has been working in Bollywood for around four decades. The actor, who will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe", is more than happy with the kind of roles he is getting now as he says makers are willing to experiment while casting him.

"I love it. They are all experimenting with me. Someone is doing OK Computer, Phone Bhoot, Hello Charlie, Criminal Justice, Sooryavanshi… I am just flowing with the tide," he told IANS.