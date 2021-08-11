Jackky Bhagnani: Biggest box-office is that we're coming in theatres with 'Bell Bottom'

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Producer Jackky Bhagnani feels proud to release his upcoming production venture "Bell Bottom" in theatres. He says business is important for films but he makes no bones about giving the theatre industry a kickstart with the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer.

"I was not worried of course Maharashtra contributes almost 30 per cent but I think for Bell Bottom we are just happy with Akshay's leadership. We are happy to be the flag bearers for the fraternity," Jackky said.