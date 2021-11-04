Jacqueline Fernandez goes retro red for Diwali

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, Jacqueline posted pictures in which she can be seen dressed in a stunning red saree and adding a retro vibe to her look with a full-sleeved blouse, bangles and a chic bun with big, red roses.She added the caption, "Happy Diwali everyone."Fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments."Breathtaking," a fan wrote."Happy Diwali @jacquelinef143," another added.Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'.She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. (ANI)