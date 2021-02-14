Jacqueline Fernandez launches new workout series 'She Rox'

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday launched her new fitness workout series 'She Rox'. The workout series will be available on the fitness and wellness community app named TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT.



The 'Race 3' actor, who is one of Bollywood's fittest stars has stated that the 'She Rox' fitness workout series will be influenced by her own training regime.

Excited to launch the series, Jacqueline explained: "I'm so happy to launch the She Rox Fitness programme. Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and wellbeing while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off set!"

The first series in the programme will be called 'She Rox Cardio', which will be a set of 5 workouts that will challenge the body, from lower body blast to upper body and core specific workouts. Timed at just 20 minutes per workout, Jacqueline is keen to make the point that 'She Rox' Fitness is for everyone.

It is hoped that Jacqueline's 'She Rox' Fitness programme will inspire millions towards improved wellbeing across Asia and beyond. (ANI)

