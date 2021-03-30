  1. Sify.com
Jacqueline Fernandez posts pic of 'Ram Setu' day one shoot

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 30th, 2021, 21:41:28hrs
Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared with fans on Tuesday that she has commenced the shoot of her forthcoming film "Ram Setu".

The actress took to Instagram to post a picture from the set, where she is seen discussing the script with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

She captioned: "Ram Setu filming begins today. Keep us in your prayers. "

Akshay and Nushrratt, too, updated fans about the start of shoot.

The mahurat shot of the film took place on Ayodhya recently. "Ram Setu" is directed by Abhishek Sharma. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

--IANS

ym/vnc

