Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda get nostalgic as 'Kick' clocks 7 years

Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Kick' starred Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.Recalling working on the project, Jacqueline took to Instagram account and shared a picture from the sets, wherein she is seen standing next to Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala."Team Kick," she captioned the post.Randeep posted a video of one of his scenes from the movie."7YearsOfKick," he wrote.'Kick' was the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.Reportedly, 'Kick 2' is also in the pipeline. (ANI)