Jacqueline Fernandez shares experience of working in horror-comedy, thriller after release of latest film

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently basking in the praises after the release of her film 'Bhoot Police', opened up about her experience of working in horror-comedy and horror-thrillers.



The 'Judwaa 2' actor shared, "I have enjoyed exploring the horror-thriller, horror-comedy genres but it comes with its own challenges. It is difficult to pull off horror-comedy especially as you need to keep the audiences hooked with spooky scenes and yet make them laugh."

"The overall setting, scene, ambiance, locations play a big role in such films which give an eerie vibe but the experience is so different with each project. I would say I'm learning with each project I do in these genres and there's still a lot more to explore in future projects," she continued.

'Bhoot Police' has been getting a lot of praise on social media and is doing well on the OTT platform (Disney plus Hotstar), since its release on 10 September 2021.

'Bhoot Police' stars actor Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial horror-comedy, Saif-Arjun play the role of ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer of evil spirit. The duo brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Yami) and Kanika (Jacqueline) to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small town in the mountains.

Apart from this, Jacqueline will next be seen in films such as 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Attack', 'Ram Setu', and 'Kick 2', among others. (ANI)

