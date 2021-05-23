Jacqueline Fernandez thanks Mumbai Police for 'always being on their toes'

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to Twitter on Sunday to share her gratitude for the work that the Mumbai Police have done.

The actress had recently provided the Mumbai Police personnel with raincoats and other safety gears.

"I salute @MumbaiPolice for always being on their toes, doing their duty; come rain, come storm. Thank you for everything that you all do for us," she wrote.