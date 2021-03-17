Jacqueline Fernandez trained for tightrope walking for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently finished shooting in Jaisalmer for 'Bachchan Pandey', trained for a very unusual form of art. The star learned the art of tightrope walking which is also called funambulism.



It is a skill of walking along a thin wire or rope. The art has a long tradition in various countries which is usually performed by the locals. The 'Kick' actor was in Jaisalmer for about three weeks and she learned the art in about a week's time.

A source close to the development revealed, "It is a tough art to learn where one needs to have the correct body balance to walk on a rope which is tied at a height of almost 8-10 ft above the ground. Jacqueline learnt the art with ease, her excitement to learn the art made her journey of learning easy."

The source further said, "She has also trained herself in pole dancing and aerial yoga earlier on a personal level which we believe helped her to get the balancing part of the art correctly. She has given some amazing shots and left everyone spellbound in learning the art so perfectly."

The upcoming film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. Apart from Akshay, and Jacqueline, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

The flick will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. (ANI)

