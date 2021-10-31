Jacqueline Fernandez turns mermaid for Halloween 2021

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline shared a picture of herself where she could be seen dressed up as a sultry mermaid princess for Halloween 2021.The 'Kick' actor donned a silver body-hugging gown with a tiara. Keeping the fashion game on, Jacqueline accessorised her look with some finger rings, a pair of long bling earrings and a silver tiara. Keeping her curly long tresses open, she amplified the glam quotient with sparkly glitter along with purple blush on her cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, blue, silver and purple eyeshadows, blue lens and filled-in eyebrows.Her well-fitted gown also had a small trail that was styled as a mermaid's tail to increase the oomph of the entire look.Sharing the pictures, Jacqueline wrote, "Happy Halloween everyone!! I hope you stay your craziest, weirdest self!!"Her alluring post garnered more than eight lakh likes with a string of heartfelt comments from fans and celebrity followers.Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, 'Bhoot Police'. She has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Kick 2', 'Bachchan Pandey', and 'Ram Setu'.She will also be featured in a special project with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. (ANI)