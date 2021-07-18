Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Vikrant Rona' will stand out across the globe

Kichcha Sudeepa gave fans a peek into Jacqueline's dance moves in a track from the film. However, the details of her role are being guarded by the makers.

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says that being part of Kannada star Kichcha Sudeepa's multilingual film "Vikrant Rona" is an exciting opportunity and hopes that this film revives the spirit of theatres.

Commenting on joining the big budget film, Jacqueline says: "'Vikrant Rona' is an ambitious film that intends to tell an Indian story that will stand out across the globe. I'm glad to have been signed on for an action-adventure that is being envisaged on such a humongous scale. I'm truly excited and I hope it's the film that revives the spirit of theatres."

Earlier this year Kichcha Sudeepa had revealed the title logo of the film on Burj Khalifa, also marking his 25 years in the film industry.

The film's director Anup Bhandari hints at creating big visuals for Jacqueline's part in the film.

"Having Jacqueline aboard adds another pivotal dimension to the story of 'Vikrant Rona', the world's new hero. We welcome her to the team. We're creating a big visual extravaganza for the audience and we're excited to have stars on our side."

Adding to that, producer Jack Manjunath says: "I'm happy to have Jacqueline join the team of 'Vikrant Rona'. Her body of work testifies to her being a crowd-puller. Although not much about her role can be revealed at this point, I promise you that her entry spurs a turn of events that will be worth watching out for."

The film is a multilingual action adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries.

Besides Kichcha Sudeepa and Jacqueline, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

