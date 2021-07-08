Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from 'Bhoot Police' revealed

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared that she will play the role of Kanika in the film. Reportedly, her character is a ghostbuster."Laathon ke Bhoot baaton se nahi maante.Meet the fabulous Kanika," she captioned the post.Along with it, Jacqueline also uploaded a poster, wherein she is seen in a bold and sassy avatar, sporting a crop top and jeans. She can also be seen holding a whip in her hands.Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Bhoot Police' also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.'Bhoot Police' is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The forthcoming horror-comedy was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on September 10. However, the makers reportedly confirmed its digital release in June.The new release date has not been announced yet. Speaking more about the film, the horror-comedy was shot a few months ago in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.The film will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The upcoming movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. (ANI)