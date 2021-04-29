Jacqueline Fernandez's Insta following hits 50 million-mark

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram following reached the 50-million mark on Thursday.

"I am immensely grateful to my family of 50 million for their constant love and support. Everything I am is because of them. I pray for their safety and well-being in these trying times. I hope they all, their families, friends and in fact everyone in the world comes out of this soon," Jacqueline said.