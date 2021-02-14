Jacqueline on fitness programme launch: I hope it motivates many people

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who announced her own fitness programme on her Instagram account on Sunday, says she wants to share her workout regime with her fans and hopes to inspire many people to stay fit.

Talking to IANS about her She Rox fitness programme, Jacqueline says, "I'm happy to launch this Fitness programme. Keeping fit and active has always been important to me and I hope this programme can motivate as many people as possible towards improving their health and wellbeing, while giving them a taste as to how I prepare for life on and off set!"