Jacqueline strikes 'Vava' vigour in black and white

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 13th, 2021, 19:30:48hrs
Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes looks every inch beautiful in a bold new picture she has posted on social media.

In the monochrome Instagram image, the actress is seen lying on a sofa shirtless, with her hair flowing. She completed her look with smoky eye make-up.

She left a spot of self-admiration in the caption. "Vava," she simply wrote, with a love emoji. The word means strikingly sexy or appealing quality.

Jacqueline has a busy year ahead, with a long line-up of upcoming films that includes "Bhoot Police", "Kick 2", "Cirkus", "Bachchan Pandey", "Attack" and "Ram Setu".

—IANS

