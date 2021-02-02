'Jagame Thandhiram' team is trying for a theatrical release?

Tiruppur Subramanian, the President of the Tamil Nadu Theater Owners and Multiplex Association has recently said that the producers of Jagame Thandhiram are working out a plan to release their film in theaters.

"Even if they do not release their film in theaters, we wouldn't worry much because Dhanush is not happy with the OTT release. He wants to help theater owners and it's very much evident in his statement regarding the Karnan theatrical release", said Subramanian.