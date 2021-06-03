'Jagame Thandhiram': Dhanush's first film to get a Twitter emoji

These days getting a customized Twitter emoji is one of the key promotional activities for a big film. Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal has kick-started the trend and it was quickly followed by biggies like Bigil, Kaala, 2.0, NGK, Soorarai Pottru, and Master.

The latest is that Jagame Thandhiram is the first Dhanush film to get a Twitter emoji. As the leading OTT player Netflix is holding the streaming rights, they are aggressively promoting the film on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Produced by Sashikanth's Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Karthik Subbaraj of Petta fame has directed the film.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Sanjana Natarajan, and James Cosmo are playing pivotal characters in the film. Jagame Thandhiram is all set to release on June 18