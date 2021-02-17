'Jagame Thandhiram' to be dubbed in multiple languages!

It's almost confirmed that Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram will skip the theatrical release and the movie will be directly premiered on Netflix. The latest buzz is that the streaming platform giant is planning to dub the film in multiple languages with English subtitles for a better reach.

Earlier, in the theatrical release plan, the producers had planned to release Jagame Thandhiram only in Tamil and Telugu but now, we hear that the Dhanush starrer will also speak Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.