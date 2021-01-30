'Jagame Thandhiram' to directly release on Netflix?

The latest hot buzz in the Tamil media is that Dhanush's gangster thriller Jagame Thandhiram is all set to be directly premiered on Netflix. But the news has come as a shocker because, in various interviews, the film's director Karthik Subbaraj was confident that the film would only release in theaters and even appreciated the producer Sashikanth for patiently waiting during the COVID19 pandemic.

Though there is no official confirmation from Sashikanth, a section of media is reporting that the Dhanush starrer would release on Netflix.

Jagame Thandhiram also has James Cosmo of Game of Thrones fame, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sanchana Natarajan in pivotal characters.

Meanwhile, Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of Dhanush's upcoming rural action drama Karnan is planning to make an interesting update tomorrow. Sources say that Thanu is likely to announce the release date tomorrow.



