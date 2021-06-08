'Jagame Thandhiram' to have a premiere on Vijay TV

Yes, according to Karthik Subbaraj, the film's TV premiere will go live after two months of its digital premiere. Vijay TV has procured the satellite rights of Jagame Thandhiram .

In the Twitter Spaces session, director Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that after the Netflix Premiere on June 18, Jagame Thandhiram will also have a TV premiere.

The director said that songs like Buji and Nethu are removed in the Netflix version but during the TV premiere, fans can enjoy those two songs.

"Due to the Netflix format, we have removed those two songs as the audiences for the platform are all over the world", said Karthik Subbaraj.

Talking about the title of the film, Karthik said that he preferred Suruli as the title but one day, he happened to listen to the Ninaithale Inikkum song, and also being a Rajini fan, the director felt that the Jagame Thandhiram would be the apt title for his script.