'Jagame Thandhiram' trailer lacks the punch!

In the trailer of Jagame Thandhiram , Dhanush faces a blow from a hitman and says "Super Punch" but we can't say the same about the cut. Other than gunshots and hitmen carrying fancy guns, there is nothing much revealed in the trailer and hence, it lacks the needed punch.

Dhanush looks sincere but the whole setup of an Indian gangster in London backdrop looks artificial at least in the trailer. We can conclude later after watching the film on Netflix.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays a Sri Lankan Tamil in film and from the trailer, it looks like she plays a singer in a London pub.

Produced by Sashikanth's Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for the film. Sanjana Natarajan and James Cosmo are playing pivotal characters in the film which will be premiered on June 18.

Watch the trailer here: