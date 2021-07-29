Jagapathi Babu acts in the web series Gharshana

Senior actor Jagapathi Babu has already forayed into the world of webspace. Jagapathi Babu made his digital debut with Netflix produced ‘Pitta Kathalu’.

He has done a web series now.

Jagapathi Babu has played one of the lead roles along with Sarath Kumar in Arka Media produced web series. Titled ‘Gharshana’, the web series will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. The streaming site announced it today in a video.