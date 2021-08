Senior actor Jagapathi Babu is once again turning busy and grabbing big films. He is now playing a key role in Prabhas’s ‘Salaar’, which is in progress in Hyderabad.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, ‘Salaar’ is Prabhas’s next pan-Indian movie that is to hit the screens next year. Shruti Haasan is the heroine. The main cast crew of the ‘KGF’ franchise is working for this film as well. Neel is also adding other top actors to the cast.