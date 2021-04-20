Jagapathi Babu refuses to act amid corona cases?

Jagapathi Babu is close to 60. The senior actor doesn’t want to take chances of taking participation in movie shoots amid a pandemic situation. The second wave of corona cases has created a scarier situation than the last year. No wonder that he doesn’t want to shoot for films now.

According to media reports, he has turned down the request of the makers of ‘Maha Samudram’ to join the current schedule in Vizag. He is playing a crucial role in the movie that has Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles.

Jagapathi Babu is one of the busiest actors in South India as he plays both villain and character roles.

