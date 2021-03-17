Jagapathi Babu reunites with Rajinikanth after 'Kathanayakudu'

Jagapathi Babu has reunited with Rajinikanth after Kathanayakudu (Kuselan in Telugu, he played Pasupathi's role ) in the upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe . Directed by Siva, the film's producers Sun Pictures have announced Jagapathi Babu's inclusion on Tuesday.

Earlier, Siva had worked with Jagapathi Babu in his blockbuster Tamil film Viswasam.

The film already has an ensemble of actors including Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish. Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera.

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a rapid pace in Chennai. After completing the Chennai schedule, the team will shoot a few scenes in Pollachi.

Annaatthe is scheduled to release for this Diwali. After completing Annaatthe, Rajinikanth is likely to sign one more film, says a source close to the actor.



