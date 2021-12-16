Jagathy Sreekumar to act in CBI 5?

If some media reports are to be believed, actor Jagathy Sreekumar will be part of K Madhu’s forthcoming movie, CBI 5, with Mammootty playing the hero.
The CBI Diarykurippu series has been one of the most loved crime thrillers in Malayalam cinema history with Mammootty’s soft spoken Sethurama Iyer becoming an iconic character.
Jagathy Sreekumar has played one of the team members in the CBI Investigative squad and his character is called Vikram.
CBI 5, scripted by S N Swami, has started rolling. Now there is news that team CBI 5 will shoot some portions with Jagathy Sreekumar at his home.
Jagathy Sreekumar suffered a fatal car accident in 2012 and has been moving on a wheel chair.