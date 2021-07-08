Jagdeep's son Naved turns emotional on veteran actor's first death anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Naved wrote, "It's one year today since dad passed away. But his memories will always remain with us."Along with it, he shared a video clip of Jagdeep imparting a few words of wisdom.Fans, too, remembered Jagdeep."Legendary actor. He lives in our heart," a user commented. "Unparalleled talent. Can't be forgotten," another one wrote.Jagdeep had breathed his last on July 8, 2020, at the age of 81.Speaking of his contribution to Indian cinema, the late legendary star had been a part of several big films through the 70s, 80s and even through the 90s.He was best known for his impeccable comic timing. He is still remembered for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in the film 'Sholay'. (ANI)