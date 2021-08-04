Jagmeet Brar, Gurlej Akhtar's new Punjabi single '25 pind' out

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Punjabi singers Jagmeet Brar and Gurlej Akhtar have come together for a new single titled '25 pind'. The song, which released on Wednesday, has also been written and composed by Jagmeet.

"I am super excited about my new release! This song is quite close to my heart as this is the first time I'm singing this with Gurlej Akhtar ma'am. This has been the most enriching experience in my singing career until now!" said Jagmeet.