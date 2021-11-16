Jai Bhim controversy: Suriya Fans Club ask members to use their energy for positive things!

Vanniyar Sangam in Tamil Nadu has sent a notice to the makers of Suriya's Jai Bhim and urged them to remove the scenes portraying their community in a bad light. They also sought 5 crores compensation within seven days.
Reacting to this constant attack from the Vanniyar Sangam and Pattali Makkal Katchi, fans of the Suriya have been arguing on social media and also trended negative hashtags against the political party and the community.
Now, Suriya Fans Club has reacted to this issue. They have asked the fans to not indulge in below-the-belt criticisms and waste their quality time. The Fans Club also wants its members to focus on good things and use their energy for the betterment of society.
Meanwhile, fans are also trending the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya.