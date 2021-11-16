Jai Bhim controversy: Suriya Fans Club ask members to use their energy for positive things!

Vanniyar Sangam in Tamil Nadu has sent a notice to the makers of Suriya's Jai Bhim and urged them to remove the scenes portraying their community in a bad light. They also sought 5 crores compensation within seven days.

Reacting to this constant attack from the Vanniyar Sangam and Pattali Makkal Katchi, fans of the Suriya have been arguing on social media and also trended negative hashtags against the political party and the community.