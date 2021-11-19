Jai Bhim controversy: Will the makers cave?

Lay viewers appear to have a more united view, with the film having garnered a rating of 9.6 on the film vote-aggregation website IMDb.

The film has divided opinions among film critics. There are those who smirk at the idea of yet another real-life story with a Good Samaritan saviour; and there are those who believe Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim is a remarkably bold film.

Having protested against the film in various ways for several weeks, the Vanniyar Sangam finally issued a notice against Suriya, his production company 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, the OTT platform on which the film is being screened.

Seeking damages of Rs. 5 crore and demanding the removal of certain scenes from the film, as well as that the platform “cease and desist” offering the film until the demand is met, the Vanniyar Sangam alleged “loss of reputation” and “mental agony”. The controversy hinges on the depiction of the policeman who tortures a Dalit suspect, Rajakannu, in prison.

The Vanniyar Sangam has taken issue with the fact that the film purports to be based on real incidents, and has largely retained the names of the real-life people its characters are based on, but “deliberately” changed the name of the sub-inspector who is the architect of the police brutality against Rajakannu. The notice said the SI’s name in real life was Anthonysamy and he was Christian, whereas in the film he has been named “Gurumurthy” and addressed as “Guru”. They believe this was done with the intent of “resembling one of the front-line leaders of the Vanniyar Sangam”—former MLA Guru. The Guru in the film has been shown as belonging to the Vanniyar community, they say, through a calendar in his home which carries the insignia of the Vanniyar Sangam—an agni kudam or flaming pot.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, son of its founder Ramadoss, had earlier railed against the film with an open letter to Suriya in which he listed ten questions about the film and its alleged negative depiction of the Vanniyar community.

Suriya responded in a statement issued last week that “the core concept of Jai Bhim is how, in a case argued by the retired Justice Chandru, a legal struggle was waged against the authorities to help establish justice. We have also attempted to talk about the problems that indigenous people face in their everyday lives.” He also said “corrections were carried out as soon as some people pointed out mistakes.”

This was a reference to the filmmakers promptly claiming the “agni kudam” in the calendar was “a mistake” and reshooting the scene with—or perhaps digitally inserting—a different calendar.

Their backtracking did little to cool the PMK’s rage, though. Workers from the party were reported to have stormed into the theatre manager’s room to stop the screening of Suriya’s 2007 film Vel at a cinema in Mayilathurai on Sunday. The district secretary Sithamalli Palaniswamy was booked by police on Wednesday under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, thereby causing danger of riot), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation), for his antics at the venue and for telling reporters the party was offering a reward of Rs. 1 lakh to anyone who assaulted Suriya if he were to visit the district.

The legal notice, issued on Monday, has spawned the social media hashtag “We Stand with Suriya”.

It is interesting that the notice was issued against people and companies that might be trusted to think from a commercial—or pragmatic—point of view, rather than be moved by ideological considerations. The director of the film, the scriptwriters, and other key people involved in its making—such as Justice K Chandru himself—have not been named in the notice.

The filmmakers’ willingness to call their inclusion of the calendar an oversight and immediately change the scene is indicative of their malleability to demands.

Historically, Tamil films have bowed down to protests. Kamal Haasan agreed to edits to his film Vishwaroopam (2013), including the muting of several lines of dialogue and the sound of the azan. Vijay’s Sarkar (2018) ran into trouble with the then-ruling AIADMK over scenes in which freebies distributed by the government were destroyed. The filmmakers agreed to cut the offending scenes, spawning protests where Vijay’s fans re-enacted the deleted scenes and posted them on social media, destroying expensive taxpayer-funded laptops and kitchen utilities in the process.

The Tamil film industry is not alone in this. After the controversy over Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati, the film was renamed Padmavat and her costume in the “Ghoomar” song was digitally rendered sanskar-compatible.

The Tandav case and its aftermath have shown us that OTT platforms would rather insulate themselves from controversy.

One does get the feeling that, having generated all the publicity the film could need and secured a social-media hashtag, the powers that be are likely to make the cuts and issue at least a partial apology to ensure the film’s continued and undisrupted viewing.

Nandini is the author of Invisible Men: Inside India's Transmasculine Networks (2018) and Hitched: The Modern Woman and Arranged Marriage (2013). She tweets @k_nandini. Her website is: www.nandinikrishnan.com