In his recent statement, Jai Bhim's director TJ Gnanavel has deeply regretted after his film has hurt a section of people in Tamil Nadu.

"I didn't expect that Jai Bhim would generate opposition from a community. The particular calendar was mainly used to indicate the year 1995 and there was no hidden reason for it. We didn't notice it during the post-production and those who watched on the big screen also didn't find it. Later, after the film got premiered on Amazon Prime Video, they brought it to our attention and we immediately changed the pic in the calendar. Our intention is not to hurt anyone", said Gnanavel.