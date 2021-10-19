'Jai Bhim' hype gets a boost with 'Power' song release

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil actor Suriya Siva Kumar's upcoming court drama 'Jai Bhim' features him as an advocate who fights for the rights of destitute tribals.

Expectations are high from the film and the makers have added to the buzz by releasing its first track titled 'Power'. Its Tamil lyrics by Arivu, which express the theme of the narrative, have been set to music by Sean Roldan.