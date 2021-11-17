Jai Bhim row: Santhanam's statement earns hatred!

At the press meet of Sabhaapathy, a reporter asked Santhanam to share his thoughts about Suriya's Jai Bhim and the controversy around it regarding the portrayal of the Vanniyar community in the film.

"Someone can make a film on Hinduism but they shouldn't say Christianity is inferior. Cinema is a medium that is catered to all sections of people and communities. To portray someone superior, let's not make others inferior", said Santhanam.