Jai Bhim row: Santhanam's statement earns hatred!

At the press meet of Sabhaapathy, a reporter asked Santhanam to share his thoughts about Suriya's Jai Bhim and the controversy around it regarding the portrayal of the Vanniyar community in the film.
"Someone can make a film on Hinduism but they shouldn't say Christianity is inferior. Cinema is a medium that is catered to all sections of people and communities. To portray someone superior, let's not make others inferior", said Santhanam.
This statement of Santhanam has earned him hatred as he is very close to Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss, the two leaders of Pattali Makkal Katchi, a political outfit that fights for the rights of the Vanniyar community.
Santhanam's old film Kalakalappu also has references to the Vanniyar community so, fans of Suriya and others feel that the comedian turned hero supports Pattali Makkal Katchi in this issue.
They also trended a hashtag saying Santhanam is a caste chauvinist.